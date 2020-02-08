LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

