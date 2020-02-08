LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $1,163,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $235.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.90. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.55 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

