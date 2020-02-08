LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

