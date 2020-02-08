LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

