Lookers (LON:LOOK) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOOK. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Get Lookers alerts:

Shares of LOOK stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.60 ($0.73). 73,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,774. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.