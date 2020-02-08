Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

