LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 269,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in LogMeIn by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 229,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

