LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.032-3.032 million.LMP Automotive also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 136,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,990. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.82.

In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 131,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,715.48. Insiders have purchased 651,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,760 over the last three months.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

