LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60, approximately 269 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LIXIL Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

