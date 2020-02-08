LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of RAMP traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 1,373,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

