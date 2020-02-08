LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). LivePerson posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock worth $1,137,420 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 302,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.87.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.