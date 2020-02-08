Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 230,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,228. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 593,665 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.