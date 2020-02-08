LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

LIVN traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

