LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.
LIVN traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
