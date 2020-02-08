Lition (LIT) Price Reaches $0.0694

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Lition has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.78 million and $409,766.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,836.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.02271854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.04531773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00783845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00821490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00118799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009458 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00715723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.