Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.34.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.