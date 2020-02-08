LinkEye Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bitbns, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

