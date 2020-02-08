LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

