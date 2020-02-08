LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Issues Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million.

LPTH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 6,214,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

