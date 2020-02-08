Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Paypoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price target (up previously from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,112.80 ($14.64).

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $666.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 836 ($11.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,020.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 951.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

