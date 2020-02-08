Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Trading Down 6.8%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.62, approximately 927,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 280,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

