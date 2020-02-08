LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LMAT traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 957,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.