LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LMAT traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 957,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

