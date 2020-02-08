Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

