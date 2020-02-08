Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Trading Up 1.1%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.49, approximately 4,035 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.74% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.