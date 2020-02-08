LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTM. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.26. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

