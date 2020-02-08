Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 301,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $694.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 153,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

