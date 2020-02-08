Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 770 ($10.13). The stock had a trading volume of 273,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 721.99. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

