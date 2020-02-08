L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.