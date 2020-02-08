KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

