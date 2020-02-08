KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 1.1%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.67, approximately 4,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

