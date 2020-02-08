Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.49. Koppers posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.26. 76,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $696.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $5,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 433.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

