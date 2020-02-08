Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million to $190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.43 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.16 EPS.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Knowles has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

