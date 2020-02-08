Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

