Kleros Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $21,245.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

