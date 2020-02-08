Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Price Down 5%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) shares fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.44, 2,647,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,508,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

