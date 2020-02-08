Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:KL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.