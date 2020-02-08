Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 109,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,898. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.