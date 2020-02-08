Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.