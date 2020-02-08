Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

