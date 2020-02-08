Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 121.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 19.9% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.64 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,212 shares of company stock worth $5,768,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.