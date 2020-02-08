Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 59.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 231.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.