Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Kimball International stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
