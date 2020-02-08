Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON:KIE traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100.30 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

