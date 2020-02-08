KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Shares Down 0.3%

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61, 2,127 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

