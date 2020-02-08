KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 8,691,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,992,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $488,845 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.