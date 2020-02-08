KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $235.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

ODFL traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.59. 545,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,134. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $221.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

