KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $28.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 1,042,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
