JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on F. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

