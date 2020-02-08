JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,595,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.