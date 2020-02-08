JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 660

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Investec lowered shares of Meggitt to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 666 ($8.76). 3,637,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 673.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 632.88. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

