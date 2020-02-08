Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $35,188.00 and $555.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

