Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

LON BP opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

